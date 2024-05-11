Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $559.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.