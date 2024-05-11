Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

