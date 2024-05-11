Principal Securities Inc. Takes $3.50 Million Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCTJ. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:OCTJ opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

