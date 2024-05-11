Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,516,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMDE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

