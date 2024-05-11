Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

