Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDC opened at $207.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $207.19.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

