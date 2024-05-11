Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
PSNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 2,247,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
