Principal Street Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,922 shares of company stock worth $2,152,844 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 350,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

