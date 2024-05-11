Principal Street Partners LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 127.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $71.21. 295,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

