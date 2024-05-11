Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in State Street by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.58. 1,479,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

