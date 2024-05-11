Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 5,319,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,247. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

