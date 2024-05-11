Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after buying an additional 220,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $36.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.