Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,938,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,733. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

