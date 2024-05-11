Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

TPR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 3,602,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,532. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

