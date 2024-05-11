Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 47,038 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $112.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

