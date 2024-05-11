Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

