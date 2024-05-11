Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.