Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 192,894 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,894 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Westrock Coffee worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westrock Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Westrock Coffee stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 217,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,285. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on WEST shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
About Westrock Coffee
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.
