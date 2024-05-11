Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ferguson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ferguson by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
Ferguson Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.53. The stock had a trading volume of 543,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.27 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.
Ferguson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
