Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Aegon Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AEG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. 1,883,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

