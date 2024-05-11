Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $187.05. 5,606,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

