Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,976 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.51 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

