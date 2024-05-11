Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,012 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.13 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

