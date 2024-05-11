Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 28,027 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.28. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 411.27%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

