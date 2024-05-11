Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $303.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

