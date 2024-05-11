Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

