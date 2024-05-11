Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 668.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

