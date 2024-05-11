Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

