Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

BAB opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

