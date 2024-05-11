Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

