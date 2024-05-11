Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PPA opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.