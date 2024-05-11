Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
PPA opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
