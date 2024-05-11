Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.