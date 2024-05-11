PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PROG were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROG by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PROG by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

