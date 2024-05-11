Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 6417 18783 44807 921 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.03%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$5.00 million -1.17 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $1.68 billion $146.87 million -1.33

Protagenic Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -101.81% -82.18% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2,905.50% -250.16% -30.61%

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics competitors beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

