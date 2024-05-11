PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PHM opened at $117.68 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 102.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

