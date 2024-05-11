Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYXS. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

