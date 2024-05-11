Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Issued By Roth Capital

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBC. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

