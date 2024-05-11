Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after buying an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.