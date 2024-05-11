Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Celsius has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

