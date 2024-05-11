Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 3.1 %

CVGI stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.