Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut by Noble Financial

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.07 million.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

