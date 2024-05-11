Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $4.30 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 662,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

