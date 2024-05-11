Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after purchasing an additional 141,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

