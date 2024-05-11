Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) Increased by Analyst

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$3.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Highwood Asset Management had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of C$23.63 million for the quarter.
Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.
