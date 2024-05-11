Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Decreased by Analyst

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $354,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

