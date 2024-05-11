Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

