Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE DLB opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 181,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

