Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.82 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $373.55 million and $49.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00005814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.88 or 0.04774066 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

