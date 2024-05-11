QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $190,290.50 and $2,526.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.43 or 0.99986341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004067 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00161165 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,247.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

