Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.81.

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.66. The company had a trading volume of 689,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.69.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

