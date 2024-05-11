Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.81.
View Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Up 3.0 %
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.